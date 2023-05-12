Lobbyist pleads guilty to conspiracy in scheme to bribe Michigan marijuana board chair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a scheme to bribe the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board. A lobbyist, Brian Pierce, says he conspired to give $42,000 and other benefits to Rick Johnson to help clients with marijuana license applications. This occurred before the board was disbanded in 2019. Johnson pleaded guilty in April, admitting that he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications. A businessman and another lobbyist have also pleaded guilty in the FBI investigation. Johnson is a former Republican state lawmaker. He served as speaker of the Michigan House from 2001 through 2004.