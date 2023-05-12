Chaos on Mexico border averted, for now, as US turns page in migration rules

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. has turned the page on pandemic-era immigration restrictions with relative calm at its border with Mexico as migrants adapt to strict new rules aimed at discouraging illegal crossings and await the promise of new legal pathways into the country. A full day after the rules known as Title 42 were lifted, migrants and government officials on Friday were still assessing the effects of new regulations from President Joe Biden’s administration. Migrants are now essentially barred from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they did not first apply online or seek protection in the countries they traveled through. The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Friday it had not witnessed any substantial increase in immigration.

By VALERIE GONZALEZ, ELLIOT SPAGAT and GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO Associated Press

