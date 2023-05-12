California’s governor says state’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday the state’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion. That’s about $10 billion more than predicted in January, when the governor offered his first budget proposal. He’s detailing his latest proposal Friday for state spending in the fiscal year that starts July 1. Newsom, a Democrat, says high federal interest rates and delayed state tax returns following major winter storms are partly to blame. The state’s total budget is about $306 billion, which is far larger than any others state budget.