Boston man charged with providing Chinese officials information on pro-democracy activists

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man has been accused of working with Chinese government officials to keep tabs on Chinese activists and dissidents in the area. Federal prosecutors said Friday that over roughly a four-year period 63-year-old Litang Liang, a U.S. citizen who lives in Boston, kept track of those calling for pro-democracy reforms in the communist nation. He was charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government and acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the U.S. attorney general. Liang was released Thursday on $25,000 bond with electronic monitoring. An email seeking comment was left with his attorney.

