5.5 magnitude earthquake, large aftershock hit Northern California; minor damage reported

EAST SHORE, Calif. (AP) — Earthquakes have rattled a large area of Northern California, with minor damage reported. The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred Thursday at 4:19 p.m. A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck at 3:18 a.m. Friday. The quakes were centered in the Sierra Nevada at Lake Almanor, about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco. ABC10 reports local businesses are cleaning up damage including broken glass and toppled dishes. People have reported they felt shaking all the way to Sacramento, more than 160 miles south. The magnitude 5.5 quake was the largest in California since the magnitude 7.1 Ridgecrest sequence in 2019.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.