With Feinstein back in Senate, 3 of Biden’s stalled judicial nominees move forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats moved three of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees along party lines Thursday after weeks of delay due to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s extended absence. With Feinstein now back and voting in the committee, the panel approved three federal district court judges that had been stuck without her vote: Charnelle Bjelkengren of Washington, S. Kato Crews of Colorado and Marian Gaston of California. Feinstein’s 10-week absence recovering from shingles meant that the committee’s votes were tied along party lines and Democrats could not advance any nominees without Republican support. The 89 year-old California senator returned Wednesday after her bout with shingles

