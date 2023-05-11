UK sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles

LONDON (AP) — British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the U.K. is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces. Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Thursday that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles. He didn’t say how many are being sent or whether they have already arrived in Ukraine. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged in February that Britain would be the first country to give Ukraine the longer-range weapons that it has sought from Western allies.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.