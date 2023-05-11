Top Biden aide tells Chinese diplomat that US wants to ‘move beyond’ spy balloon
By AAMER MADHANI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House official has told a key Chinese diplomat that the Biden administration is “looking to move beyond” tensions spurred by the U.S. shooting down a Chinese spy balloon. That’s according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to talks about the private talks that took place in Vienna between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi. Tensions between the U.S. and China spiked last year following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to democratically governed Taiwan. Relations became further strained earlier this year after the downing of the balloon after it traversed the United States.