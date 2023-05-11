Skip to Content
Sweden’s Loreen could win Eurovision — for the second time

By HILARY FOX
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Loreen’s favorite moment of Eurovision comes as she’s rolled onstage, lying flat between two horizontal screens, waiting for the music to start. It’s a moment of calm when the Swedish singer can look at the audience and connect with the crowd, she says. It’s also a stark contrast to the energetic performance that follows, one that has her tipped to come first at the Eurovision Song Contest — for a second time. Loreen won in Baku, Azerbaijan, at Eurovision 2012 with “Euphoria” and now it’s looking like she could triumph again more than a decade later with “Tattoo.” The final is Saturday in Liverpool.

