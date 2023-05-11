Skip to Content
Published 4:05 AM

Minister: Student visas issued by breakaway north used to seek asylum in Cyprus

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The interior minister of ethnically divided Cyprus says some 70% of arriving migrants this year have used a student visa they were issued by breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities. He said Thursday that Turkish Cypriot student visas are “by far” the most popular with migrants as a way to reach Cyprus. People then cross the United Nations-controlled buffer zone to apply for asylum in the south. Migrants don’t apply in the north because they won’t enjoy benefits afforded to asylum seekers because only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence. Ioannou said Turkey is “instrumentalizing” migrants for political gain.

