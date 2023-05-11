Man who choked NYC subway passenger to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors say they will bring criminal charges against a man who used a deadly chokehold on an unruly passenger aboard a New York City subway train. The incident stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system. Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marines veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter, which could carry a jail term of up to 15 years. The charges Thursday come nearly two weeks after Penny pinned fellow subway rider Jordan Neely, 30, to the floor of a subway car and put him in a chokehold that lasted for several minutes. Attorneys for Penny did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

