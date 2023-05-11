`Look at that beast!’ Video of plump Chicago snapping turtle, dubbed `Chonkosaurus,’ goes viral

CHICAGO (AP) — Footage of a plump snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago waterway has gone viral after the man who filmed the well-fed reptile marveled at its size and nicknamed it “Chonkosaurus.” Joey Santore was kayaking with a friend along the Chicago River last weekend when they spotted the large snapping turtle sitting out of the water. He posted a jumpy video of the turtle on Twitter, calling it the “Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus.” Santore can be heard in the video saying, “Look at that beast!” as the turtle displayed folds of flesh extending well beyond its shell.

