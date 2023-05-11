Leader of pro-independence party in Wales quits after report slams toxic culture

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Wales’ pro-independence political party has resigned after an inquiry found it was riddled with bullying and misogyny. Adam Price said he was stepping down as leader of Plaid Cymru after a meeting of the party executive. A report published last week concluded the party had “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment.” It urged the party to “detoxify.” Liz Saville Roberts, the party’s leader in the U.K. Parliament, said Thursday that Price had become “a distraction” and had to go so that the party could “move ahead.” Plaid Cymru, whose name means Party of Wales, is the third-largest group in Wales’ semiautonomous parliament.

