Latvia’s foreign minister to run in presidential election

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister says he’s running as a candidate in the Baltic country’s presidential election later this month. The surprise announcement from Edgars Rinkevics on Thursday came a day after President Egils Levits said he wouldn’t seek reelection for another four year term in the mostly ceremonial post. Rinkevics has been Latvia’s top diplomat since 2011. Latvia’s Parliament will elect the new head of state in a vote on May 31.

