German rail workers union announces 50-hour strike

BERLIN (AP) — A German labor union is calling for railway workers to stage a 50-hour strike next week to bolster its calls for an inflation-related pay raise. The EVG rail workers union called for its 230,000 members to walk off the job from 10 p.m. on Sunday evening until midnight on Tuesday. The strikes are expected to impact regional, long-distance and freight trains throughout Germany. Deutsche Bahn personnel chief Martin Seiler called the strike “completely unreasonable.” The walkout is the third staged by railway workers this year, and comes amid strikes in other sectors.

