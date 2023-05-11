Environmental groups sue Shell over air quality at massive new Pennsylvania petrochemical plant

An environmental group says in a new lawsuit that Shell is putting residents’ health at risk by persistently violating air quality standards at its massive new petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania. A federal lawsuit filed by the Clean Air Council asks a judge to order Shell to bring the plant into compliance, and impose civil penalties of up to $140,000 per day. Opened in November, the plant 25 miles outside of Pittsburgh makes polyethylene, a plastic used in everything from consumer and food packaging to tires. The plant has been shut down for repairs since early April. Shell says it has no comment on the suit.

