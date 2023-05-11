Court: Records of Florida grand jury’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation can be made public
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
Transcripts of the Florida grand jury that investigated notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein nearly 20 years ago may soon be made public. A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a trial court judge erred when he said he had no authority to release the records. The appellate judges said Florida law allows the release of the normally secret records if that would be a “furtherance of justice.” They ordered the judge to review the transcripts and release those he deems would further justice. The 66-year-old Epstein killed himself in 2019 while in a New York federal jail cell as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.