Chinese vice president visits Netherlands, continuing diplomatic push in Europe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — China is continuing its diplomatic push in Europe with a high-level visit to the Netherlands where Vice President Han Zheng will be meeting the king and the prime minister — and facing questions about China’s relations with Russia and the European Union. The visit comes amid difficult relations between China and the West. The 27-nation EU increasingly sees Beijing as a systemic rival on the global stage instead of an ally and economic partner. Dutch King Willem Alexander received Han early on Thursday before Prime Minister Mark Rutte has political talks with the vice president in the afternoon.

