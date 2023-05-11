Charles E. Stanley’s ‘Lost Airman’ wins $5,000 military writing prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles E. Stanley’s “Lost Airmen,” an author’s account of his father’s harrowing World War II experiences, is this year’s winner of the William E. Colby Military Writers’ Award. The $5,000 prize is presented by Norwich University and named for the late ambassador and CIA director. Previous winners include James Bradley, Karl Marlantes and Marcus Luttrell. Stanley worked over 20 years on “Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII U.S. Bomber Crews Stranded Behind Enemy Lines,” which draws upon interviews, letters, memoirs and other sources in documenting how his father and fellow soldiers endured a freezing trek across the Dinaric Alps

