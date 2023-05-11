Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say they have captured one of two inmates who escaped Sunday night from a Philadelphia prison. A U.S. Marshals Service official says a fugitive task force was conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia where they believed 24-year-old Nasir Grant was staying Thursday night and they saw him leave a residence dressed as a woman. He was stopped in a car nearby and arrested without incident. The search continues for Ameen Hurst. The 18-year-old was facing four counts of murder when he and Grant cut through a fence and escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center. Authorities say the men were aided by a woman in the city who was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with escape and conspiracy.

