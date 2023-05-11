9 railcars from Norfolk Southern train derail in Pennsylvania, no hazardous chemicals on board

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pennsylvania, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries. The rail company said in a statement that the derailment happened late Wednesday outside of New Castle. It says crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site. The New Castle Fire Department said that at least some of the cars that derailed contained paraffin wax, which is used to make candles, and soybeans. New Castle is about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh near the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line.

