Senate panel OKs rail-safety bill; railroad vows to help homeowners affected by Ohio derailment

A Senate panel has approved a rail-safety measure in response to the train derailment earlier this year in East Palestine, Ohio. The Senate Commerce Committee voted to send the bill to the full Senate. The vote was mostly along party lines, with only two Republicans favoring it, which raises questions about whether the bill will ever get to President Joe Biden’s desk. Some Republicans complain that the measure could restrict shipments of coal and oil. The vote came after the CEO of Norfolk Southern railroad promised to compensate East Palestine residents whose homes have declined in value since the derailment in February.

