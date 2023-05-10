Ohio Constitution change aimed at thwarting abortion rights push appears headed to August ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Constitution change aimed at thwarting an abortion rights push this fall has been cleared for an August statewide ballot. The measure cleared the politically fractured Ohio House on Wednesday in a Statehouse resounding with shouts of protest. It means voters will decide this summer whether to raise the threshold for passing future constitutional amendments from 50% plus one to 60%. Polls have put support for legal access to abortion in the state at about 59%. The change could precede a likely vote in November to enshrine constitutional abortion rights.

