Lula envoy meets Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after comments that drew ire

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A special adviser to Brazil’s presidency has met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following from his Brazilian counterpart that drew rebukes from Kyiv, the U.S. and Europe. Celso Amorim, the advisor who traveled to Urkaine and who is a former foreign minister, told local press that Zelenskyy understood Brazil is working for peace and that dialogue with Ukranian officials was positive and built confidence. Lula has called for a ceasefire and proposed a club of nations including Brazil and China to mediate peace. At the same time, he has issued comments that have been criticized by the U.S., Europe and Ukraine, as well as raised questions about Brazil’s impartiality in any eventual peace talks.

