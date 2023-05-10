Death toll rises to 5 in gun attack on Tunisian synagogue
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s TAP news agency says the death toll from a gun attack near a Synagogue on the Mediterranean island of Djerba has risen to five. The victims were two people attending an annual Jewish pilgrimage and three Tunisian police guards. The attacker was slain by security guards. Four other injured members of the security forces were hospitalized in Djerba after they were wounded, including one in critical condition, according to TAP. The motive for the attack is still under investigation. Israeli authorities and the family identified the civilians killed as cousins — one Tunisian with dual Israeli citizenship, the other French.