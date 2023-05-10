ASEAN leaders to agree to cooperate in fighting cyber scams

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have agreed to tighten border controls and law enforcement to fight criminal syndicates that are trafficking workers to other nations where they are forced to participate in online scams, according to a draft statement to be issued at the end of a regional summit. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who are meeting in Indonesia, will express concern “about the increasing abuse of technology in facilitating trafficking in persons in Southeast Asia and globally,” according to the draft statement obtained by The Associated Press. Cybercrime scams have become a major issue in the region, with numerous reports of people being lured into taking jobs in other countries where they are trapped in virtual slavery.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.