3 companies to pay $615,000 in NY attorney general investigation over faked net neutrality comments

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general says three companies accused of falsifying millions of public comments to support the contentious 2017 federal repeal of net neutrality rules have agreed to pay $615,000 in penalties to New York and other states. The penalties come after an investigation by the New York state Office of the Attorney General found the fake comments used the identities of millions of consumers, including thousands of New Yorkers, without their knowledge. State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement “no one should have their identity co-opted by manipulative companies and used to falsely promote a private agenda.”

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

