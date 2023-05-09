Biden: US-Mexico border will be ‘chaotic for a while’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden predicts the U.S.-Mexico border will be “chaotic for a while” as pandemic-related restrictions end. Biden says he spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for roughly an hour on Tuesday to discuss the border. The restrictions have been in place since 2020 and allowed U.S. officials to quickly return migrants over the border. They are ending later this week and the U.S. is putting into place a set of new policies that will clamp down on illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal path to the United States if they apply online, have a sponsor and pass background checks.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.