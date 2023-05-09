Ukraine flags block Russian ambassador’s path on Victory Day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked the path of Russia’s ambassador to Poland as he sought to lay a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers. The installation Tuesday, Russia’s Victory Day holiday, included hundreds of fluttering blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and crosses serving as symbolic grave markers for Ukrainians killed by Russians during the full-scale war launched by Moscow last year. The protesters, mostly Ukrainians but also Poles, blocked Ambassador Sergey Andreev’s passage to the memorial. With his path blocked, Andreev instead left a wreath of red carnations in front of the hundreds of Ukrainian flags fluttering in the wind as loudspeakers blasted the sounds of bombs and missiles.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.