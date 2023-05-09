Myanmar violence, sea feud are tough challenges for ASEAN
By JIM GOMEZ and EDNA TARIGAN
Associated Press
LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) — Alarm over Myanmar’s still-unfolding deadly civil strife, including an armed attack on an aid convoy, and China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea are expected to challenge Southeast Asian leaders’ commitments to non-interference and consensus decision-making as they meet in Indonesia this week. Top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are convening Tuesday in the resort town of Labuan Bajo to finalize the agenda ahead of the two-day summit of the 10-nation bloc’s heads of state. The bloc faces growing criticism of its inability to respond to regional crises. The United States and China are not part of the summit, but their escalating rivalry will loom large over the Asian gathering.