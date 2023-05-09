Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City is set to begin deliberations in a civil trial over advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store. The judge will read instructions to the nine-person jury for about an hour Tuesday before jurors begin discussing the civil claims of battery and defamation. If they believe Carroll, jurors can award compensatory and punitive damages. Trump has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or knew her. He didn’t attend the trial. Carroll’s attorney urged jurors to believe her client.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.