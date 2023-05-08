Virginia jail escapee captured after seeking medical help

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — A second inmate who escaped from a Virginia jail last week has been apprehended on the campus of Longwood University. School officials said in a statement that the inmate was apprehended early Monday after he pulled an outdoor alarm and asked for medical assistance. The school said he was “injured and in poor health.” Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges. He and Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville on April 30. Marin-Sotelo is charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy. He was captured in Mexico on Thursday.

