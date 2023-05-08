Tennessee governor schedules special session to address guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that he will call lawmakers back on August 21 for a special session after the Republican-led Legislature adjourned earlier this year without taking on gun control. The announcement comes weeks after six people — including three young children — were killed in a Nashville school shooting. The tragedy sparked Lee, a Republican, to urge the General Assembly to pass legislation that would keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. But instead, GOP leaders moved to quickly adjourn rather than take up the governor’s request in the remaining days of an already chaotic session. Within hours of the Legislature adjourning, Lee announced he would call a special session to take up the topic.

