Mexico plans expedition to find endangered porpoises

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials and the conservation group Sea Shepherd say experts will set out in two ships in a bid to locate the few remaining vaquita marina, the world’s most endangered marine mammal. Mexico environment secretary said experts from the United States, Canada and Mexico will use binoculars, sighting devices and acoustic monitors to try to pinpoint the location of the tiny, elusive porpoises. The trip will run from May 10 to May 27 in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, the only place the vaquita lives. The group will travel in a Sea Shepherd vessel and a Mexican boat.

