Former UNDP chief and Turkish minister dies at 74

ISTANBUL (AP) — Kemal Dervis, a Turkish economist, politician and former head of the United National Development Program, has died. He was 74. Prior to his work as the head of the UNDP, Dervis became a household name in 2001 when he left the World Bank to serve as the Minister of Economic Affairs until late 2002. From that post, he would orchestrate a successful three-year economic recovery plan in the wake of the worst economic crisis in the country’s modern history, introducing sweeping structural and banking reforms. He has also authored many books on economic development.

