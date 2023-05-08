EU’s von der Leyen to visit Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Kyiv on Tuesday to mark Europe Day together with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy. The 27-nation bloc traditionally marks its “peace and unity” on May 9 and on Zelenskyy has announced his nation will equally celebrate the day “together with all of free Europe.” Von der Leyen has already visited Kyiv on several occasions since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago. She has been a major driver in providing support for the embattled nation and in setting sanctions targeting the Kremlin.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.