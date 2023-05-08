Deputies kill man in South Carolina traffic stop shootout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say deputies shot and killed a man who opened fire on them during a traffic stop in South Carolina. Authorities say Charleston County Deputy Evan Cubbage also was hit three times by gunfire Sunday and was treated at a hospital and released. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano says Cubbage called for backup after briefly talking to the driver and passenger of the vehicle he pulled over on U.S. Highway 17 near Ravenel. The sheriff says when the second deputy arrived, the passenger started shooting at the officers and they fired back. The name of the man killed has not been released.

