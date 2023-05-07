NHL’s Stars cancel watch party after Texas mall shooting

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars canceled a watch party that was planned during their road playoff game Sunday night in the plaza outside their home arena. That is less than 30 miles from a Texas outlet mall where an assailant killed eight people the previous day. Game 3 of their NHL playoff series went on as scheduled in Seattle, but the Stars say they canceled the watch party outside the American Airlines Center out of respect for the victims, families and community of Allen. Stars coach Pete DeBoer says the team is heartbroken about the mass shooting.

