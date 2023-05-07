Skip to Content
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a  suspected drunken driver shot and killed a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop before running into some nearby woods and killing himself. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Sunday that during a conversation about field sobriety tests on Saturday, Jeremiah Johnson was “evasive,” drew a handgun and shot 29-year-old St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising in Glenwood, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis. Authorities say an hour after the shooting, an officer heard a gunshot in the woods and saw the 34-year-old Johnson fall to the ground. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson says Leising previously worked for the sheriff’s office in Pennington County, South Dakota.

