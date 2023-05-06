Air conditioning collapse injures 6 at Colorado resort pool

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six people were hurt — two with life-threatening injuries — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said.

Aurora Fire Rescue said there were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred Saturday morning at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport.

Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort for training when the collapse happened.