Pope seeks to encourage abuse prevention board amid turmoil
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is seeking to encourage his embattled child protection advisory board following weeks of turmoil and a shock resignation. Francis met with his Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors on Friday. He urged its members to pursue a “spirituality of reparation” with abuse survivors and build a culture of safeguarding to prevent priests from raping and molesting children. The commission has been jolted by the recent resignation of a founding member and questions about its direction after nearly a decade of existence.