Murder charges filed against California ex-college student

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors have filed two murder charges against a 21-year-old former university student in connection to two fatal stabbings in the college community of Davis. The Yolo County District Attorney’s office said Friday Carlos Dominguez has also been charged with one count of attempted murder. Dominguez is scheduled to be arraigned on charges Friday afternoon in the Superior Court of California, County of Yolo. He was a biological sciences major at the University of California, Davis, until April 25 when university officials say he was let go for academic reasons. Two days later, the body of 50-year-old David Breaux was found at a downtown park. It is not clear if Dominguez has an attorney.

