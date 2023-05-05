Egypt presidential hopeful says supporters, uncles detained

BEIRUT (AP) — An Egyptian politician residing abroad and planning to run in the country’s presidential elections says two of his uncles and a group of friends and supporters have been detained in recent days. Ahmed Altantawy, a former member of parliament declared his intention to run for the country’s highest office in March. He said on Friday that the arrests come ahead of his announced return to Egypt on Saturday. Egyptian presidential elections are due in 2024. The vote has been expected be an uncontested race for the incumbent, President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi, whose government has cracked down on all political opposition.

