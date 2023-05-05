California reparations task force to vote on formal apology

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s reparations task force is expected to vote Saturday on recommendations for a formal apology for the state’s legacy of slavery and discrimination against Black people. The group will sign off on key recommendations making up its final report before the proposals are put in the hands of state lawmakers. Two of the legislators are on the nine-member reparations committee. The group’s work is the first of its kind at the state level. The recommendations include creating an agency to provide services to descendants of enslaved people and compensating them for harms caused by the state.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.