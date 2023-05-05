Arab ministers to meet over Syria’s return to Arab league

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say diplomats from Arab nations are planning an emergency meeting in Cairo over the weekend about fighting in Sudan and Syria’s potential return to the Arab League. A spokesman for the Arab League confirmed Sunday’s meeting. It comes as some Arab countries have been opening up relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Syria’s membership in the 22-member Arab League was suspended in the early days of the war 12 years ago and Arab countries later imposed economic sanctions. In recent years, Assad consolidated control over most of the country with help from his main allies, Russia and Iran.

By SAMY MAGDY and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.