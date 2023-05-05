4 Cambodians die in accident at unlicensed gold mine

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Four Cambodian prospectors who were digging for gold in a central province have died when earth collapsed into the pit where they were mining. Information Minister Khieu Kanharith quoted reports from a local official saying the four men who died had been hired by a couple who own the mine in a rural village. A villager said mounds of excavated earth collapsed on the men without warning as they were digging, and no one was nearby to see their plight. Illegal gold mining on a small scale is often tolerated, while licensed industrial mining for gold in carried out by several companies, including from Australia, China, Vietnam and India.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.