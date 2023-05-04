US seeks help to find out who shot 4 bald eagles in Arkansas

PYATT, Ark. (AP) — Federal and state wildlife authorities are asking for the public’s help in catching whoever might be responsible for the deaths of four bald eagles in Arkansas’ Marion County earlier this year. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last month put up a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those who killed the federally protected birds discovered Feb. 13 near Pyatt. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the lead investigator for the case. Those who kill the birds could face up to a $250,000 fine and two years in prison if convicted.

