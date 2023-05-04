US says it will allow more flights by Chinese airlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will allow Chinese airlines to increase flights to the U.S. The move matches a recent increase by U.S. airlines on routes between the two countries. The Transportation Department says Chinese airlines will be able to fly 12 round trips a week between the countries, up from eight. That’s still far fewer flights than before the pandemic. China loosened its restrictions earlier this year, which cleared the way for American Airlines to add two new flights a week between Dallas-Fort Worth and Shanghai. The new flights come as China reopens to visitors in an attempt to revive tourism and boost its economy.

