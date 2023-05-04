Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after he was beaten by Memphis police during a January arrest. The Shelby County medical examiner released the report Thursday. It was released months after one of the latest police killings to prompt nationwide protests and an intense public conversation about police brutality. Nichols was Black, as were the five police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder after his death. They have pleaded not guilty. Nichols was stopped Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation and was aggressively pulled out of his car by officers.