State police to end 24/7 coverage in Reno amid high turnover

Nevada State Police have confirmed they don’t have enough highway patrol troopers to keep providing assigned coverage between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Washoe County. A police union official says they were notified the change is expected to take effect in June or July. Washoe is the state’s second most populous county and includes Reno. The rollback was prompted by a critical staffing shortage that Nevada State Police leaders and union officials had warned for years would impact public safety if left unaddressed. The Nevada Police Union is now urging state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo to take immediate action.

